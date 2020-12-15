Petersham Public House are hosting a NYD party with Bread Club and Poolroom

If you haven’t sorted your NYD party yet, Petersham Public House will be hosting live music, DJ sets, and ice-cold brews to usher in the new year with style.

Let’s be honest, you haven’t thought about your New Years Day plans yet, hey? Don’t sweat it, though. Neither had we, till we discovered what Petersham Public House were cooking up.

Teaming up with their mates from Young Henrys, PPH have got the all-clear for the carpark NYD party to end all carpark parties.

The party will roll out at midday, with some live sets from indie-funk legends Bread Club and Poolroom. After that, there’ll also be some DJ sets from seasoned partiers Caitlin Medcalf and Isa to keep you on your toes.

In terms of drinks, there’s more than a few options for you and your mates. A Young Henrys tinny bar will be up and running to keep you refreshed well into the arvo, plus cocktails for those wanting to treat themselves. Perhaps best of all, the iconic vodka cruiser slushie will be flowing to keep everyone cool and energised until 5:30 pm: when the event will be wrapping up.

The best part of all of this? It’s entirely free to come, so gather your mates and book a table quick to avoid missing out.

Here’s the event website for more info and here’s the Facebook event for your troubles. Us folk at Happy hope to see you there!