4 planets will align tomorrow morning for the first time in 1000 years

Wake up early (or just don’t sleep lol) to catch Mars, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn aligning in an 1000 year astronomical first.

For the first time since 947 AD, four planets will line up across the southeastern sky tomorrow morning.

If you head outside just before sunrise, from around 4:30am to 5am AEST, you can get a glimpse of Mars, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn aligning.

“We often get Mars, Venus or even Jupiter joining, but the fact that they’re all aligned and evenly spaced in the early morning sky is not only rare, it’s a special treat because everyone can enjoy it as long as you have some clear weather,” ANU astrophysicist and cosmologist Dr Brad Tucker told Sunrise.

Yeah nice, so I dragged myself out of bed at 4:30am, now where tf do I look?

Well, if you look towards the east, which is where the sun will be rising, you’ll be able to see four bright circles in a perfectly straight line. Saturn on top, followed by Mars, then the brightest of the quartet, Venus, and Jupiter last.

Look to the Eastern Sky to see the 4 Planets align About 4 am to Sunrise May 1st – add the Moon !!! pic.twitter.com/xn6LxZTvIe — Boomer the Younger (@42inabook) April 20, 2022

Don’t worry about finding that telescope you were gifted by your Aunty in Year 2, because as long as conditions are okay, all four planets will be easy to spot with your own eyes.

You can always go back to bed, so it’ll be well worth getting up for this (unless of course, it’s raining and cloudy, which is actually pretty likely).