Plasma Chasms take us on a psychedelic joyride with new album ‘Chrysalis’

Plasma Chasms have taken us on a transformative journey aboard a cosmic elevator with their debut album, ‘Chrysalis’

The project sees the music duo — composed of Jane Drewett and Adrian Guerrero — combine their flair for Australian indie-pop with psychedelia and a rhythmic garage tone twist.

‘Chrysalis’, a follow-up to the pair’s self-titled 2022 EP, brims with complex arrangements, spacey dream synths and bass grooves.

We got our first taste of the album with lead single ‘Psychedelic Carousel’, a fittingly titled track that feels like a revelrous merry-go-round.

It opens with the signature chimes of a fairground, before a warped vinyl effect introduces fuzzy guitar melodies and punchy percussion.

It’s here that Plasma Chasms dip into their rockier tendencies, creating a sound that initially brims with the nostalgia of The Beatles in surf-rock era.

The duo sing in airy vocal harmonies as plucky guitar strings and whirring, neo-psychedelic synths punctate the track. Later, piano flourishes add even more texture to the production, before spacey, theremin-like sounds usher in a more noisy section.

Kudos are in order for the layered and multi-dimensional feel of ‘Psychedelic Carousel’, with Plasma Chasms providing something new for the listener to catch at any given moment.

They are able to draw from a broad sonic palette and play with multiple sounds without it feeling like a mish-mash, a feat which they continue on second single ‘Solaris’.

This sunnier cut is carried by twinkly and at-time glitchy keys, with the assist of the pair’s heavenly vocal riffs and celestial synths. There’s an almost disco feel to the track, with 70s flourishes like groovy basslines and the jazzy tinkle of piano keys.

‘Interstellar Baby’ is a disco-infused R&B gem that immediately captivates with its infectious rhythm and soulful vocals. The bassline provides a solid foundation, propelling the listener on a joyous journey.

‘Already Waiting’ takes a more psychedelic turn, reminiscent of the Flaming Lips’ experimental sound. This track delves into deeper existential questions about the human condition and the liminal space between life’s chapters. The lyrics and music intertwine seamlessly, creating a rich tapestry of sound and meaning.

The album’s exploration of themes like love, transformation, and the passage of time is both personal and universal. It reflects the individual experiences of the band members while also resonating with broader societal changes.

It’s by virtue of their commitment to psychedelia that Plasma Chasms are able to coast through so many genres with such finesse, and their catchy vocal moments make each track destined for earworm status.