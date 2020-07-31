PlayStation Plus will be completely free for one weekend only

Whether it’s PlayStation Plus or Nintendo Switch Online, some players will always be frustrated with the paywalls restricting access to online multiplayer content. For a limited time only on the first weekend of August, PlayStation will be making its subscription service free.

In celebration of the PlayStation Plus 10-year anniversary, the subscription will be free for two days following its August line-up of games — one of which is completely free and in early release.

Starting from Saturday August 8 at 12:01am until Sunday August 9 at 11:59pm local time, players get to access online multiplayer content for free. Unfortunately, this limited time offer alone does not let you play any games you don’t already have, but there is some good news.

In addition to two days of free PlayStation Plus, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered was released on July 28, and is now completely free until Monday August 31 to download from the PlayStation store. The classic from 2009 has been remastered for the Ps4 and will be yours to keep forever.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be the second free game of the month, available for download starting from August 4. This casual party game will feature online-multiplayer for up to 60 players in a series of free-for-all or team-based challenges.

For those with an active subscription, you also get to access a few other games for free. This includes the $89.95 NBA 2K20 and the 20th anniversary edition of Rise of the Tome Raider, which are both now available for free download now.

Download your free games via the PlayStation Store.