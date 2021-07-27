News

Netflix’s ‘Pokémon’ live action series now in development

by Karina Parel

Image via Pokemon Go

A new Netflix Original Pokémon live-action series is in early development, with Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson attached to the project.

Not much is known about the plot or cast, but the Pokémon show will have Joe Henderson write and executive producing.

Henderson is most recognised for being a co-showrunner and writer for the hit Netflix TV series Lucifer which is wrapping on its final season.

Photo of Detective Pikachu (2019)

Sources close to the project say the series will be similar to the movie Detective Pikachu (2019), which starred Ryan Reynolds. The film was a box office hit and grossed over $433 million worldwide against a $150 million budget.

Netflix is home to several Pokemon shows such as Pokemon Journeys: The Series and Pokemon The Series: Sun and Moon. 

This isn’t the only animated series that Netflix has decided to adapt to RL. Avatar: The Last Airbender is also being adapted to a Netflix live series set to start filming in November.

Pokemon began as a role-playing video game series and is now considered the world’s largest media franchise, It has spawned many anime series, movies and merchandise.

It is the fourth best selling video game franchise behind Mario, Tetris and Call of Duty. 

