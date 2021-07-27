Netflix’s ‘Pokémon’ live action series now in development

A new Netflix Original Pokémon live-action series is in early development, with Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson attached to the project.

Not much is known about the plot or cast, but the Pokémon show will have Joe Henderson write and executive producing.

Henderson is most recognised for being a co-showrunner and writer for the hit Netflix TV series Lucifer which is wrapping on its final season.

Sources close to the project say the series will be similar to the movie Detective Pikachu (2019), which starred Ryan Reynolds. The film was a box office hit and grossed over $433 million worldwide against a $150 million budget.

since the live action pokémon netflix series was just announced here’s an appreciation post for live action pikachu pic.twitter.com/2Hd2GIOoB2 — fandom.trash is dating darius (@fandomtingz_) July 26, 2021

Netflix is home to several Pokemon shows such as Pokemon Journeys: The Series and Pokemon The Series: Sun and Moon.

Submitting my headshot for the Pokémon live action Netflix series pic.twitter.com/Wp0gP3uWUH — Joshcv and im auditioning for the role of Pikachu (@Joshcv) July 26, 2021

This isn’t the only animated series that Netflix has decided to adapt to RL. Avatar: The Last Airbender is also being adapted to a Netflix live series set to start filming in November.

Pokemon began as a role-playing video game series and is now considered the world’s largest media franchise, It has spawned many anime series, movies and merchandise.

It is the fourth best selling video game franchise behind Mario, Tetris and Call of Duty.