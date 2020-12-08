Visa and Mastercard to investigate ties with Pornhub following sex trafficking allegations

CW: This piece on Pornhub contains mentions of sexual assault, revenge porn, and human trafficking.

Credit card conglomerates Visa and Mastercard will investigate their financial links to Pornhub following allegations of child abuse and sexual violence.

New York Times opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof released his landmark investigative report last week which alleges that Pornhub also carries an underbelly of rape scenes, revenge pornography, and other explicit videos taken without consent.

Last year, online payment service PayPal stopped processing payments to Pornhub, which is owned by the pornography conglomerate MindGeek, prompting Kristof to call out other card issuers for working with the site.

Furthermore, Kristof condemned Pornhub’s continued sharing and profiting off videos involving serious sexual assaults.

“In each case, offenders were arrested for the assaults, but Pornhub escaped responsibility for sharing the videos and profiting from them,” Kristof wrote.

Pornhub denied the allegations and told Kristof that it’s fully committed to eradicating abusive material from “our community”.

“Pornhub is unequivocally committed to combating child sexual abuse material, and has instituted a comprehensive, industry-leading trust and safety policy to identify and eradicate illegal material from our community,” Pornhub said, adding that any assertion that the company allows CSAM (child sexual abuse material) on the site “is irresponsible and flagrantly untrue.

Pornhub monetizes child rape. Has made millions off of it. Yet anyone who suggests doing anything about it is immediately shouted down by legions of mindless porn addicts, many of them hilariously identifying as “conservative.” https://t.co/MvhZn89XT9 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 6, 2020