Cyndi Lauper announces virtual Christmas concert with Cher, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift

Dolly Parton, Bette Midler, Phoebe Bridgers, and King Princess are also set to perform with Cyndi Lauper and the all-star lineup.

Cyndi Lauper has announced that her annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ show will be taking place this Friday, December 11, at 12 pm AEST on TikTok – and the lineup is looking absolutely spectacular.

In a year without the usual presence of live music, Lauper’s show gives us a little something to look forward to. With artists such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Cher, and even Whoopi freakin’ Goldberg, I’m sure it will not disappoint. I can very vividly picture Eilish and Lauper in a Time after Time duet.

In 2020 fashion, all the proceeds from the virtual TikTok concert will go to True Colours United, a charity co-founded by Cyndi Lauper to implement innovative solutions that focus on the unique experiences of the LGBTQ community and ending youth homelessness.

When Taylor sings true colors with Cindy Lauper pic.twitter.com/E35ecIXBMt — sassas (@messuwanted) December 7, 2020

In a statement to Consequence of Sound, Lauper said: “The Home for the Holidays … has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began.

“Most importantly though, we are truly helping LGBTQ young people experiencing homelessness. And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”

So, if you’re looking for me on Friday, I’ll be tuning in to my super cool Aunty Cyndi’s TikTok to catch the show.