Sydney’s White Bay Power Station to Host Power Up Festival

In a coup for Sydney’s music scene, the iconic White Bay Power Station will play host to the inaugural Power Up Festival from September 20-22.

This free three-day event promises to showcase the best of local talent, with a diverse lineup that spans multiple genres.

The festival’s music lineup is a veritable who’s who of Sydney’s thriving music scene, with critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter Josh Pyke joined by the likes of Azadoota, Legs On The Wall, AfroMbollo, Jade Yee-Smith, and Tangents.

From indie rock to electronic experimentation, the Power Up Festival’s bill is a testament to the city’s vibrant musical diversity.

But the Power Up Festival is more than just a music event – it’s a fully-fledged cultural experience. Attendees can explore the power station’s stunning art displays, sample the best of the Inner West’s food and drink scene, and take part in interactive tours of the historic venue.

With its unbeatable lineup, unique location, and commitment to showcasing local talent, the Power Up Festival is an absolute must-attend for music fans.

Mark your calendars for September 20-22 and get ready to experience the best of Sydney’s music scene.

