It’s not only ironic and meta, but also quite prophetic that an artist like DOCTOR IMPOSTER should release a debut track titled Talk Of The Town. Having spent the past number of years working as a touring and session musician, the Brooklyn-based artist (real name Brooke C. Vettese) has now stepped out on her own… and we predict that in no time, she will, in fact, be the talk of the town.

If you’re an artist looking to make a big first impression, take notes. This is how it’s done.

With her huge debut single Talk Of The Town, Brooklyn-based producer/multi-instrumentalist DOCTOR IMPOSTER is sure to start turning heads.

Featuring some explosive vocals from Cool Yan of Cool Company, Talk Of The Town is dynamic and attention-grabbing. With huge, vibrant, swaggering production and unrelenting lyrical flow, this single is the kind that will immediately get stuck in your head.

“I was looking to write a song that I would love to have come on at a party, and to have the song itself feel like a party from beginning to end,” Vettese says of the song. “The chorus is a nod to me, hopefully, making a splash into the music industry with my first single.”

Talk Of The Town is the first single from DOCTOR IMPOSTER’s upcoming self-titled debut album, so keep an ear out for that — we’re expecting a stack more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and check out the new single above.