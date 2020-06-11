Third Man Records are reissuing the original Stooges linuep’s last show together

A previously unheard soundboard recording of The Stooges final live show with their original lineup will be available in just a few short months. Announced via the Third Eye Records Instagram account, fans will not have to wait long for the iconic performance including the full setlist.

Originally recorded in August 1970, we will get to hear the authentic show which went ahead at the Goose Lake Festival in Michigan.

Nearly five decades later, we will get unlimited listening of The Stooges final live show with their original lineup.

Just in time for the 50 year anniversary of Fun House, the unheard soundboard recording will be available on the 7th of August 2020. The show went ahead just before the band dropped the unforgettable album later in 1970 and is the only known recording of the full live setlist.

In the last ever recording of the original band playing together, the unheard soundboard recording was discovered in the basement of a Michigan farmhouse along with other original memorabilia.

Live at Goose Lake: August 8th 1970 will be available on digital, CD and Vinyl and can be pre-ordered now, so don’t miss the opportunity to own a copy of one of these bad boys and grab yours here.