The Stooges have just announced a huge new vinyl box set in honour of the 50th birthday of their classic 1970 album, Fun House.

The vinyl set will be released via Rhino on July 17th and will feature a bunch of amazing deluxe goodies for die-hard fans of the band and the album.

The Stooges are set to release a limited-edition deluxe vinyl box set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their album Fun House.

The box will feature a bunch of goodies for your listening pleasure. There’s pretty much everything that a dedicated fan could ever want.

The contents of the box include:

15 X 180-gram Black Vinyl LPs 45 RPM Version Of The Album On 2-LP With 4th Side Etching The Complete Fun House Sessions Have Some Fun: Live At Ungano’s

2 Replica Black 7” Vinyl Singles “Down On The Street” (Mono Single Edit)/ “I Feel Alright” (Mono Single Edit) [French Picture Sleeve] “Down On The Street” (Single Mix)/ “I Feel Alright” (Single Mix)

28-Page Book With Rare Photos And An Extensive Essay By Henry Rollins

Ephemera Including 2 24″x12″ Posters, 2 12″x12″ Prints, A Slipmat, And A 45-Adapter

Gold-foil Stamped Numbering

Only 1,970 copies of the box will be available for purchase. Fans are encouraged to start pre-ordering ASAP!

Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore said, “Speaking for anyone who was saved by punk-noise-art-hardcore-psyche-folk-no wave foreverness – FUN HOUSE is where it begins, where we all come out to play.”

Flea also commented, “FUN HOUSE is the raw and beautiful truth, it is beyond categorization, and I’ll be listening to it for the rest of my life.”

And another musical legend, Guns N’ Roses guitarist Duff McKagan expressed his love for the record saying, “This is THE record to have, if you know what the fuck is up.”

Head on over to Rhino’s website here to pre-order!