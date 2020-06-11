People are petitioning for a confederate statue to be replaced by GWAR’s Oderus Urungus

Statues across the world are falling like autumn leaves right now. If you owned slaves and are currently made out of stone, watch the fuck out. GWAR will make your days numbered.

A new petition is calling for the Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond, Virginia to be replaced with GWAR frontman Oderus Urungus.

The statues in Richmond, Virginia clearly don’t reflect the times. Recently, the statue of Christopher Columbus suffered a fate that was a long time coming. Columbus owned slaves and was responsible for the brutal treatment of Indigenous people. Two fair reasons for the destruction and demise of his stone-carved memory. Now, it’s war confederate Robert E. Lee on trial, and the people have spoken. It’s time for a replacement.

What started as a half-joke has turned into a petition with over 13,400 signatures and more on the way. This is how it started: the late Oderus Urungus, also known as Dave Brockie, came from Richmond. In the late 80s, alongside several musicians, art students and dancers he created GWAR (God What An Awful Racket). The highly visual band known best for their live shows built a reputable fan base, especially in Brockie’s hometown of Richmond. Now the locals want him remembered, at least more than Robert E. Lee. Can you blame them?

GWAR backup dancer Sylmenstra Hymen (real name Danielle Stamp), posted the photo above online, photoshopping Urungus onto Lee’s statue. It was an obvious joke, but thank god it went further. A GWAR scumdog (fan), started a petition for the joke to become reality, and it’s been wildly popular. Check out the petition yourself right here, and of course: don’t forget to sign.

