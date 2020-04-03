PREMIERE: FRED craft synth-pop ecstasy on ‘Polyamorous’

FRED make the kind of music you can immediately lose yourself inside of. Since releasing their debut single last year, the Auckland outfit (formerly known as Girl Named Fred) have developed a pool of sounds; it’s grounded in synth-pop but stretches into far more exciting and unexpected sonic territories.

With the release of their latest single Polyamorous, the group continue to establish their penchant for crafting immersive and straight-up fun gems of sound. If you’re not already listening to this group, now is the perfect time for you to change that.

On their brilliant new single Polyamorous, Auckland-based outfit FRED deliver a slice of exuberant and infectious synth-pop gold.

All throughout the new track, FRED glide through a rich blend of funk, synth-pop, soul, and psych-rock, delivering something uniquely their own. With delicious instrumental grooves, soaring vocal hooks, and harmonies that could match Electric Light Orchestra, Polyamorous is the kind of tune that’ll stick with you for weeks.

Over the course of its four-and-a-half-minute run-time, the track builds into an epic and truly irresistible slice of music. The song flips seamlessly between woozy psychedelia and energetic pop, pulling you in and out of dance-driven frenzies.

These are still relatively early days for this NZ band, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to Polyamorous above.