PREMIERE: Lax Intastic creates a genre of his own on ‘Pulp Funk’

There’s something immediately captivating about the music of Lax Intastic. In an incredibly short amount of time, the North Coast-based artist (real name Alex Plummer) has crafted a sound that feels simultaneously direct and experimental; it’s grounded in an idiosyncratic kind of indie-rock, but stretches into far more unexpected sonic territories.

With the release of his debut album Pulp Funk, he has immediately established his penchant for crafting endearing and deeply original gems of sound. If you’re not already familiar with this artist, we strongly recommend you change that.

On his debut album Pulp Funk, North Coast-based multi-instrumentalist Lax Intastic delivers a genre-bending slice of auditory brilliance.

All throughout the new album, Lax Intastic glides through a concoction of indie-rock, folk, hip-hop, and funk, delivering something uniquely his own. With groove-laden rhythms and deadpan vocal delivery, Pulp Funk is brimming with musical charm.

Album opener Alkaline is a pulsating electro-indie track, showcasing Plummer’s knack for melding slick melodies with lyrical flow. From here, he navigates myriad sonic territories; the album never sits in one place for too long. Drive-Thru Love is a glitchy and warped love song, pledging drive-thru food to a partner, while the album’s title track Pulp Funk is a folky funk number, driven by bright acoustic guitars and strutting bass lines.

The album’s final track, Neon Fright is a standout, flaunting an explosive, chugging main riff and infectious vocal hooks. By the time it reaches its conclusion, you’ll have been roped in completely by Lax Intastic’s unusual but brilliantly unique blend of sounds.

These still may be early days for this NSW songwriter, but judging by everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime do yourself a favour and listen to the new album above.