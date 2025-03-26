Primus Fans, Start Your Engines: Les Claypool’s Tour Bus Hits the Market

Les Claypool’s ‘Large Marge’ Tour Bus Up for Grabs – Yours for $152K

Primus fans now have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a piece of rock history—Les Claypool is auctioning his iconic 1998 Prevost Marathon XL tour bus, affectionately nicknamed “Large Marge,” on eBay for USD$152,000.

The 45-foot “Tall Boy” has been the band’s rolling home for decades, logging over 300,000 miles of road adventures.

Dubbed a “rockstar mansion on wheels,” Large Marge boasts a lavish interior with wood floors, twin sofas, smart TVs, and what the listing describes as a “very unique rich ‘regal’ interior.”

Capable of sleeping six, this beast has hosted countless backstage antics and cross-country tours, making it a relic of Primus’ eccentric legacy.

The sale comes amid a major lineup shift for the band. After longtime drummer Tim Alexander departed in October—citing the toll on his “physical, mental, and family life”—Primus launched a global audition call.

The search ended with Louisiana drummer John Hoffman, a YouTube standout who wowed judges (including Tool’s Maynard James Keenan) during tryouts. Hoffman will make his live debut on Primus’ upcoming Sessanta tour with Puscifer and A Perfect Circle.

For diehard fans, Large Marge is a time capsule of Primus’ weird and wonderful journey.

Whether it becomes a collector’s trophy or hits the road with a new owner, one thing’s certain: this sale is as unconventional as Claypool himself.