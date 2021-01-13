Sony leak release windows for 11 huge PS5 games at CES 2021

As part of CES 2021, Sony made a big announcement of everything they plan to do this year. Part of it involved a still showing release dates for games that elsewhere have been unconfirmed.

During CES 2021, it looks like Sony let a few release date for some of the PS5’s most anticipated games slip through the cracks. Expect announcements for these games to be coming in quick over the next week.

While these aren’t world shattering revelations, it is interesting to note how the industry has kept release dates much closer to their chest this year in comparison to previous years. Likely, it’s due to influence of Cyberpunk 2077’s release and the huge backlash against it. What we saw there was a game that was not ready to be shipped being trapped against a specific shipping date.

It’s possible to look at this shift in mentality as developers now seeking to make sure a product is finished before leaving the shop, and I’m all for it. Day one patches are such a part and parcel of the AAA game experience now that it would be refreshing to feel like there is finally the time needed to let avid gamers consume fully finished products right out of the box.

The release dates in full are: