Vandalised waxwork of Putin may be replaced with Ukraine President

The Grevin Museum in Paris have removed their wax figure of Russian President Vladimir Putin and are considering Volodymyr Zelenskyy to take his place.

After a waxwork of Vladimir Putin was damaged by visitors, the museum director Yves Delhommeau said: “Today is it no longer possible to present a character like him (Mr Putin)…for the first time in the museum’s history we are withdrawing a statue because of historical events currently under way.”

“Given what has happened, we and our staff do not want to have to fix his hair and appearance every day,” he added.

“Maybe president Zelenskyy will take his place… he has become a hero for having resisted and for not fleeing his country. He could perfectly well take his place his among the great men of history and today,”

More to come.