Pyjama Jam recap: Yeah Yeah Yeahs covers and Peter Bibby eating a tomato

Last night you might have tuned into Pyjama Jam from your homes, your workspaces, or any old internet-connected locale. It’s the second live streamed gig we’ve put on to make some light of our newfound isolation, and it was a treat.

Copping performances from living rooms all over Australia and New Zealand, the second Pyjama Jam was at times upbeat, at times slow and steady, sometimes hilarious, and altogether a damn good time.

Missed the second Pyjama Jam? We’ve ticked off one more virtual gig and we’re going to keep it online for your viewing pleasure.

The show opened with a strobe-heavy performance from Dr. Sure’s Unusual Practice before shifting into acoustic splendour with Ruben Neeson. Annie Hamilton was up next, offering up solo versions of her incredible tunes such as Fade and My New Tattooed Chameleon.

Soon the jam jumped across the ditch to New Zealand for a set from Ha The Unclear, complete with a few fishy friends and a hat for the ages. Andy Golledge was nestled amongst an equally impressive setting, decked out in grandma’s beanie and sidelined by spoon and record collections.

Finally the night was drawing to a close as Miss June began their set with a stunning cover of iconic Yeah Yeah Yeahs tune Maps. Last up was West Australian bard Peter Bibby, who walked on to cheers and applause before belting out a set speckled with dastardly hits. He also ate a tomato like an apple.

Check out what went down on the second Pyjama Jam below, and look out for the next party on Friday May 1st.