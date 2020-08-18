‘Quake 3: Arena’ is totally free for a limited time only

Quake 3: Arena is free to play on the Bethesda Launcher right now. But be quick, the deal will only last 72 hours.

No, it doesn’t mean you can only play for 72 hours. It means you’ll get to keep Quake 3: Arena forever if you grab it before the offer expires on August 21 at 2am AEST.

Quake 3: Arena is a nostalgic 1999 multiplayer FPS game developed by id Studios. At the time it deviated from its single player, story-oriented predecessors and has since become a staple of QuakeCon since its release.

This is good news for fans of the Quake series. Following the successful charity drive from this year’s QuakeCon, there’s been a ton of free and discounted games made available on the Bethesda Launcher. It’s highly likely that Quake 4 will be free to keep following this current offer.

With the recent popularity of Epic Games following their series of free game offers to rival the longstanding Steam, perhaps this is Bethesda’s attempt to enter the fray. Boasting titles such as Fallout 76, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, RAGE 2 and DOOM Eternal, Bethesda has certainly hit a comfortable niche for many veteran gamers.

For those needing more to hit their Quake fix, Quake Champions is the fifth main entry in the series and is also forever free on the Steam Store. Ironic, isn’t it?

Download the Bethesda Launcher to play andkeep Quake 3: Arena forever.