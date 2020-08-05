Everything you need to know about Bethesda’s 2020 QuakeCon at Home

It’s time once again to get our game on for Bethesda’s annual QuakeCon – although this year there are a few changes to the usual gig, and we’re here to tell you all about it.

Bethesda is celebrating their 25th yearly QuakeCon with the unveiling of QuakeCon at Home, a global Super Stream where content and events from all around the world will be beamed live to your homes via Twitch.

Bethesda’s global Super Streaming event, QuakeCon at Home, has been announced to begin on Saturday 8th, 2am AEST. Here’s your guide and event highlights.

Tune into twitch.tv/Bethesda to access QuakeCon at Home and get ready for celebrity influencer streams, live concerts, charity fundraising, and developer panels, amongst many other events. The traditional QuakeCon Welcome will start off the three-day streaming event, kicking off the Saturday 8th stream at 2am AEST, and the stream will wrap up on Monday 9th, at 1pm AEST.

If the 2am wakeup and some of the starter events are a little too early for you, no fuss. There’s a few Australian and New Zealander Bethesda highlights for you to watch – and thankfully they’re at a more palatable time.

What do you think of this Sheogorath Strawberry Tart that we made recently? 🤤 As part of #QuakeCon at home on August 8 & 9 at 4pm AEST, you can watch the local team make this & other recipes from the official @Fallout & @ElderScrolls cookbooks 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳. We hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/9y32r9EUJZ — Bethesda ANZ (@Bethesda_ANZ) August 3, 2020

Saturday 8th August

The first of the ANZ-specific events begins at 2pm, where there will be a Fallout 76 C.A.M.P Competition and Showcase until 2:30, when the Fallout 76 ANZ Community Session with Tyr, MoonlitCharlie & Captainoob will go until 4pm.

At 4pm the Fallout Cooking Show with Bethesda ANZ will begin and after that, a Fallout Cosplay Interview with 5NOV Creations will last until the ESO Charity Stream for UNICEF at 6pm.

Sunday 9th August

The special highlight of Sunday will most definitely begin at the 1pm ESO stream between UFC Middleweight Fighter Robert Whittaker and Bethesda’s SVP of Marketing and Communications, Pete Hines.

They will be followed at 2pm by the Bethesda Cosplay competition and showcase until the stream is taken over at 2:30 by the ESO Australia Community Session with Tamriel Downunder. At 4pm the ESO Cooking Show with Bethesda ANZ will stream until 5pm’s DOOM Eternal Nightmare Blindfold challenge with TheSpudHunter.

For #QuakeCon at home, we have a special stream planned for you all! Join @ufc Middleweight Rob Whittaker and Pete Hines as they take on #TheDarkHeartofSkyrim in @TESOnline 💪 Watch live on Sunday, August 9 @ 1pm AEST / 3pm NZST at https://t.co/pyc4qhbdsH pic.twitter.com/9tDUxOpOtv — Bethesda ANZ (@Bethesda_ANZ) August 5, 2020

Monday 10th August

The third day of the stream will host the QUAKE World Championship Grand Final at 7am until 9am, when the ESO Live Art Creation and Chat will take over the stream. On Monday the QuakeCon at Home stream will end at 12pm AEST with The Evil Within 2 with John Johanas and Jonny Roses.

Check out the full schedule below for a rundown of all events.

The rest: prizes, fundraisers, and more

Fans will also be able to contribute to charity donations through QuakeCon at Home Twitch stream directly, going to organisations such as Direct Relief, UNICEF, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and The Trevor Project.

Viewers will also get the opportunity to buy exclusive “Dogvahkiin” and “Catodemon” t-shirts, with 100% of the profits being sent to Dallas Pets Alive and FOUR PAWS.

As even more of a treat for the QuakeCon at Home viewers, there will be multiple game and in-game loot giveaways during the stream! Bethesda is offering a digital copy of the original QUAKE for free to viewers who login to bethesda.net at any time during the stream, and they’re intending to give away a free digital copy of QUAKE II on the Bethesda launcher to players if donations reach $10,000.

Players are also eligible for an Elder Scrolls Online in-game pet if they watch any of the official ESO streams each day – receiving a unique QuakeCon Twitch Drop, a Flame Atronach Pony pet, as well as Ouroboros Crown Crates if they link their ESO and Twitch accounts ahead of time.

Multiple skins will be available as well through the stream, with players gaining access to a free in-game QuakeCon Slayer Skin for DOOM Eternal, alongside an icon and player badge across all platforms. An exclusive QuakeCon 2020 Railgun Skin will also be available for free in QUAKE Champions. Viewers can also claim a free Sheepquatch Outfit and Mr. Fuzzy Backpack Demonic Variants for Fallout 76 from the Atomic Shop at any time during the weekend, across all platforms.

Gamers also have the opportunity to register to be a part of the official QuakeCon Twitch Team, where they will celebrate QuakeCon, play and share games, help raise money for the supported charities, and some players will even be featured on the QuakeCon Twitch Team page.

Fans who tune into the streams and interact with QuakeCon and Bethesda on Twitter even have the chance to win a number of giveaways from QuakeCon’s partners. More information will be given during the event to show fans how to win the prizes. They include:

Two chairs made by noblechairs, one Fallout themed and one DOOM themed

One custom DOOM Eternal Xbox One X

One custom DOOM Eternal PS4 Pro

Multiple Razer Peripheral prize packages

Four Alienware 410K keyboards

A SteelSeries Ultimate Peripheral prize pack, including an Apex Pro keyboard, Arctis Pro headset, and a Rival 650 Wireless mouse

ViewSonic Elite Gaming Monitors and Portable Projectors

A number of Full Peripheral Prize Packages

One grand prize collection from Corsair, Elgato, and Origin of a keyboard, mouse, mousepad, headset, origin PC, Elgato streamdeck, keylight, cam link and a wave microphone

Go to Bethesda’s website and Twitch channel to learn more about QuakeCon and the stream.