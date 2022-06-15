Rakib Erick’s ‘AOA’ is a flawless indie rock anthem

Perth artist, Rakib Erick accelerates to new creative heights with the delivery of his alluring and flawlessly-produced single, AOA.

Following his widely-celebrated single, Hidden Tail, Rakib Erick returns with a show-stopping new tune, AOA (Age Of Anxiety).

With its captivating melody, anthemic lyrics and flawless production, AOA showcases a diverse range of musical influences, and shines a spotlight on Rakib’s unique creative vision.

Coupled with an action-packed music video that perfectly encapsulates the track’s compelling tale of passion and angst, a stellar cast and crew bring the song to life.

With an entertaining plotline and dedicated creative team, starring 2021 WAAPA graduate, Briana Esmé McGeary, this cinematic masterpiece shot by Afternoon Films does not cease to amaze.

Put simply, Rakib Erick’s four-minute sonic masterpiece, AOA, is a high-energy, indie rock headbanger. Produced by Mason Vellios, AOA is the precursor to his most recent 2022 hit, Persian Girl.

Originally hailing from Dhaka, Bangladesh, Rakib moved to Australia as a teenager. He emerged on the music scene in 2017 with his debut single, Beautiful Truth. Since then, the multi-genre artist has continued to impress his ever-growing fanbase with a string of music releases that showcase his enhancing artistry.

Since launching AOA, Rakib Erick has begun working on his debut studio album called Metafiction, which will be out for the world to hear by early 2023.

Stream AOA below.