Razer BlackShark V2 X: Gear Review

Still a triple threat without the $175 price tag. The Razer Blackshark V2 X is a low-budget, high-spec headset for gamers seeking value.

The Razer BlackShark V2 X is the cheaper alternative to the Razer BlackShark V2 with the same high quality design in comfort, performance, and immersion.

The budget headset has retained all the major redeeming features of the high-spec headset with the exception of the USB sound card. This is highly justifiable, however, as it does cost only $104.95 versus the V2’s $174.95.

Side by side, the two headsets look virtually the same. And you’d be forgiven for getting them confused; the Razer Triforce 50mm drivers plus the Hyperclear Cardoid Mic along with its advanced noise cancellation are all included with the Razer Blackshark V2 X. This means that both sound quality and mic quality are top tier, even though it’s a lot more affordable.

There is a distinction between the ear pads for the two devices. The pricy counterpart does have more breathable, memory foam ear pads that bolster noise cancellation and comfort. The entry-level headset only has leather ones which places it slightly below higher tiered headsets in this regard.

There isn’t a USB sound card attached to the Razer BackShark V2 X, which means the headset isn’t compatible with the new spatial audio technology. The sound card would have allowed for higher quality audio from pinpointed locations such as the sound of footsteps, which does increase game immersion or act as an advantage in tactical shooters. That said, most other entry-level headsets wouldn’t have this feature.

Whilst the USB sound card does make the extra $70 on the Razer BlackShark V2 worth it, the price conscious gamer will find a ton of value in the budget version. Highly affordable and still a triple threat, the Razer BlackShark V2 X is ideal for any gamer looking for a headset that pulls above its price bracket.