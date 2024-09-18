Real Estate dish on ‘Daniel’, upcoming Australian tour, and chicken cutlets

Real Estate dive deep into their latest album ‘Daniel’, tour stories, and what to expect from their upcoming Australian shows.

Indie rock icons Real Estate may have been around for an impressive 15 years, but they’re only just getting started.

In February, the US band dropped their latest studio album ‘Daniel’, adding to an already stacked catalogue with runaway hits like ‘Flowers’ and ‘Water Underground’.

Lesser bands might’ve rested on the laurels of their decade-long presence in the scene, and while Real Estate certainly have an enduring discography, ‘Daniel’ and an upcoming Australian tour prove the New Jersey five-piece aren’t about to slow down anytime soon.

In support of their latest album, Real Estate are headed Down Under for the first time since 2017, taking to three cities across the east coast throughout November.

The band will first perform at the Prince Bandroom in Melbourne on Friday, 15 November with an additional show slated for Sydney’s Manning Bar the following night (16 November).

Real Estate will cap off their Aussie run by stealing the spotlight at The Triffid in Brisbane on November 17. Find tickets to all of Real Estate’s upcoming Australian dates here.

In anticipation of their arrival, we caught up with Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney to chat about the album, the challenges of collaboration, and the one thing that makes him the happiest: chicken cutlets.

Catch our full interview with Real Estate below, and scroll down to listen to their album ‘Daniel’.

HAPPY: We are obsessed with your new album, Daniel. What’s the deal with the album title? Is there a hidden meaning, or are we overthinking it?

COURTNEY: It means whatever you want it to mean. ‘Daniel’ is whoever you want them to be. We just thought the album should have a human name, and it felt like a Daniel to us.

HAPPY: Fifteen years in the game. That’s a long time, how have you managed to stay fresh? Any mid-life crisis moments?

COURTNEY: There have been a few! Doing this for as long as we have, there have definitely been moments where I’ve second guessed things.

It’s a huge commitment, being in a band, devoting the time and effort that it takes to make records and go on tour. Especially after having kids.

It’s hard not to worry about how the music you make is going to be received, whether people will like it, whether it will get good reviews or whatever, but we’ve been making music together since we were kids. It’s baked into who we are.

I always try to keep that in mind if I’m second guessing myself creatively. Making music is just something that I love to do, and I would still be doing it regardless of if I was lucky enough to have people listening to it.

HAPPY: You’re known for your laid-back vibes, but the music industry can be a cutthroat place. What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced as a band, and how did you overcome it?

COURTNEY: I mean I guess the biggest challenge is just the nature of the music industry as it exists now. It’s hard to make money from record sales and streaming.

Basically impossible to make a living, so you have to tour. Which is a difficult thing to do, especially as we get older. Sort of what I was saying in the previous answer.

Keeping this band going has meant touring, which requires enormous sacrifice not only from us in the band, but all of our families and the people in our lives. We do it because we love it and because it feels like a worthwhile thing to do, but it’s not easy!

HAPPY: Australia has a strong indie scene. Are there any local acts you’re digging right now? And what do you think of the current state of the indie landscape?

COURTNEY: I sadly have not kept super on top of the scene over there. We are friends with some great musicians from Melbourne who have been making music for a long time.

Mostly the incredible and now defunct Twerps, and the various bands in their orbit. The legendary label Chapter Music put out records by a few bands that we were able to tour with, both in Australia and in the US.

HAPPY: Your live shows are legendary. What can fans expect from your Australian tour? Any plans to bust out some deep cuts or surprise covers?

COURTNEY: Well thanks! Haha. We tend to switch up our set lists every night, and it’s always a mix of old and new, singles and “deeper cuts”. Covers too!

HAPPY: You’ve toured extensively. What’s the weirdest thing that’s happened to you on the road? Any particularly memorable fan encounters?

COURTNEY: Not really no, it’s all been very normal.

HAPPY: Let’s talk gear. What’s in your pedalboard? Any essential pieces of kit that you can’t live without?

COURTNEY: My pedal board is pretty simple and has not really changed much since the start of this band.

The main elements I need to play most real estate tunes (besides a tuner) are some kind of delay (currently a Moog MF delay), a phaser (MXR Phase 90), and a distortion/boost (currently a Klon Centaur clone that my band mate Julian built).

I also have a Vongon ultrasheer reverb pedal, and sometimes I’ll throw a vibrato or chorus on there for fun.

Worth noting that I play most of the stuff from the new record on acoustic guitar, no effects. I liked the idea of keeping things as simple as possible on ‘Daniel’.

HAPPY: Beyond music, what inspires you? Any hobbies or passions that feed into your songwriting?

COURTNEY: Music really is my main creative outlet. I’ve got 3 kids, so really most of my time is dedicated to my family. I do like to run and hike, which definitely helps keep my head in a place where I can be creative.

HAPPY: What’s next for Real Estate? Any hints about the next album or projects?

COURTNEY: I’m definitely in writing mode now, thinking about the next Real Estate album. We’re still very much thinking about the album we just put out this year though.

It’s hard to write when we’re on the road. But yeah I’ve been spending my down time trying to get a head start on the next one. Would love to be recording next year if possible.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

COURTNEY: Chicken cutlets.