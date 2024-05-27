Here’s five reasons to get yourself to Tasmania’s Festival of Voices next month

Shout it from the rooftops! Festival of Voices is poised to overrun Tasmania for its 2024 edition late next month.

Just about any Australian will tell you that Tasmania is the country’s criminally underrated gem.

From its breathtaking scenery to its charming towns and world-renowned wine, the beloved island has long been a hotspot for domestic travellers, not least because of its iconic annual Festival of Voices.

Launched in 2005, Festival of Voices was born out of the basic human need to sing, and draws in some 30,000 attendees each year.

It is inspired by the age-old tradition of singing around a fire, and is responsible for fostering a warm community during Tasmania’s winter months.

Given its foundation of celebration and singing, Festival of Voices has long offered a voluminous program of music-based experiences for its annual events, with the 2024 edition promising to be its biggest yet.

Ahead of 2024’s Festival of Voices — which runs from June 28 to July 7 — we’re sifting through all the reasons you should attend this singing extravaganza. Find more ticketing and program details via Festival of Voice’s website here.

Starry musicians.

While everyone is permitted to sing during Festival of Voices, the organisers have rightfully filled their 2024 program with actual professionals, too.

Perhaps the starriest name on this year’s program is Macy Gray, who’ll perform in concert as part of the festival on July 3.

Taking to Hobart’s Odeon Theatre, the Grammy-winner will celebrate the 25-year anniversary of her smash hit, ‘I Try’, though she’s sure to perform her other beloved tracks, too. Find ticketing details here.

Elsewhere on the program is the Australian singer-songwriter and Eurovision entrant Montaigne, who’ll likewise steal the spotlight at Odeon Theatre on July 6.

We’re big Montaigne fans here at Happy, so we can confidently say their set for Festival of Voice will be unmissable. Find ticketing details here.

Workshops.

If you hope to one day headline your own Odeon Theatre show, then Festival of Voices has you covered. The program includes an array of singing-based workshops for musicians and vocalists of all calibres, most of which are led by industry leaders.

Renowned conductor Dr. Elizabeth Scott will offer her insight into Mozart with two conducting-based workshops, while singer-songwriter Jen Lush spearheads a crash course on turning poetry into song.

Elsewhere, festival-goers can learn the history of famed ensemble The American Spiritual with conductor Anthony Trecek-King, or sing-along to a Pitch Perfect workshop led by Deke Sharon, father of contemporary a cappella.

Paul Jarman and Jane Christie-Johnston will each-lead choir-related workshops. Click the respective links for more workshop event details.

Family-friendly events.

While singing is a pastime for children of all ages, Festival of Voices has some proper events and programs perfectly suited for the little ones in your life.

What better way to plan for the school holidays than bringing the kids to Jen Lush’s Songwriting for Kids workshop on July 7, or letting them belt out a tune at Anthony Trecek-King’s student choral session?

Elsewhere, children can hum along to Nursery Rhyme Favourites with vocalist Allison Farrow, or attend the festival’s Youth Choir showcase. There’s so much for little ones to enjoy, just in time for the school holidays. Click the respective links for more information.

Fun for adults.

Don’t think it’s only the kids who’ll be busting a tune at Festival of Voices. The 2024 program boasts a swathe of fun events for adults, from a Sing N’ Sip session brimming with Tina Turner bangers to a Song Trivia Night based solely on your music knowledge.

Later, mum’s all-time favourite crooner Bruce Springsteen gets his moment in the sun with the Uke Springsteen event, before the hits of the 80s and 90s take over for the Massaoke Oz event. Follow the links for more information.

The Big Sing.

Saving the best for last, perhaps the buzziest item on Festival of Voice’s itinerary is its famed event, The Big Sing. It’s the event that birthed the entire festival way back in 2005, and each year it encourages attendees to gather en masse around the warmth of a campfire.

Here, music enthusiasts can enjoy nearby food and drinks, and bask in the community formed by the power of song. Entering its 19th year, Festival of Voices’ 2024 edition of The Big Sing cannot be missed. If you can only get to one event, make it this.