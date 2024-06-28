Fireball Festival has dropped its lineup for 2024, and its killer

Fireball Festival 2024 is about to set Greaser Bar at Fortitude Valley ablaze in July with a helluva lineup

The much-anticipated Fireball Festival is back for its fourth year, promising a fiery return that will leave you hot, sweaty, and exhilarated.

Mark your calendars for July 20th because this two-stage mosh pit madness is not to be missed.

This year’s festival boasts a lineup guaranteed to ignite your inner headbanger. Co-headliners OK Hotel and LOSER are local heavyweights ready to unleash their signature sounds.

But the heat doesn’t stop there. Supporting these titans are a diverse range of bands representing the best of the Aussie music scene.

Get ready for the explosive rock of Something Something Explosion on the main stage, alongside the raw energy of Council Grounds, Morningside, Two Times Shy, Peace Ritual, Wifecult, Lamphead, and Special Features. Each act brings its unique style, ensuring there’s something for every rock enthusiast.

And that’s not all! Fireball Festival and Greaser Bar are bringing a smorgasbord of additional local talent throughout the event. Expect even more killer bands, plus a generous supply of Fireball shots – perfect for fueling your moshing spirit and fostering some good old-fashioned festival banter.

Tickets will fly out the door, so don’t get left in the dust! Grab your tickets here and prepare to celebrate the best of Brissie’s music scene at Fireball Festival 2024. This is one fiery event you won’t want to miss!

Gig Guide

Main Stage:

OK Hotel: Get ready for a high-energy performance that will get your adrenaline pumping.

LOSER: Expect a dynamic set filled with powerful anthems and intense moments.

Something Something Explosion: Explosive rock that will set the stage ablaze.

Council Grounds: Raw energy and gripping performances.

Morningside: Delivering hard-hitting tunes to keep the crowd moving.

Two Times Shy: Catch their catchy riffs and infectious melodies.

Peace Ritual: Bringing a unique sound to the festival lineup.

Wifecult: Expect a blend of intense and melodic rock.

Lamphead: Delivering a raw and captivating set.

Special Features: Wrapping up the main stage with their distinctive style.

Greaser Bar Stage:

Local Talents: A lineup of Brisbane’s best, ready to showcase their music and keep the festival vibes high.

Fireball Shots: Enjoy a variety of Fireball shots to keep the energy levels up and the spirits high.

Don’t miss out on one of the BEST events of the year. Get your Fireball Festival 2024 tickets now and join the mosh pit madness in Fortitude Valley.