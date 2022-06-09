Rebel Wilson comes out and introduces new girlfriend

Rebel Wilson has given fans a life update on Instagram, revealing that she has a new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma.

Rebel Wilson has come out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, revealing that she’s found love.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news, posting a photo with her new girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

“I thought I was searching for a prince, but what I needed was a princess!” she wrote in the caption, followed by the hashtag #loveislove.

Last month, Wilson revealed that she is happily in a relationship, but had not revealed the identity of her partner until today.

Appearing as a guest on the podcast U Up, she revealed to hosts Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid “I am now happily in a relationship,” adding that she “met them at a friend’s setup.”

“I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup,” she explained. “He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off — and then we did!”

More to come.