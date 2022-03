The Red Hot Chili Peppers have released Not the One from their upcoming album, Unlimited Love.

Life-time member Flea plays bass and piano on the third single, which follows Black Summer and Poster Child. Produced by Rick Rubin, Unlimited Love is the first album with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium and follows the band’s previous 2016 LP The Getaway, which featured ex-guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

Listen to Not the One below: