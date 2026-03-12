reFuse Software refresh Lowender and its take on deep bass

A focused plugin designed to generate deeper bass when the original signal needs more foundation.

Low end can be a tricky thing. Sometimes the information simply is not there, and turning the bass up only gets you so far.

That is the space reFuse Software built Lowender for, and the plugin has just received a new update.

Lowender focuses on generating additional bass rather than boosting what already exists. It analyses incoming audio and produces new subharmonic content underneath it, reinforcing the sense of weight in a sound without relying entirely on EQ.

The result is aimed at situations where a kick drum, bass line or even a full mix needs more foundation.

The plugin separates the generated low end into two adjustable bands so the added bass can be shaped and balanced within the track.

That makes it possible to emphasise the deepest frequencies or keep the result a little tighter depending on the material.

There is also a gate designed specifically for controlling the added low frequencies.

This helps keep the generated bass tied to the original signal rather than lingering between hits or notes.

Additional shaping controls allow the output to be smoothed or thickened before it returns to the mix.

The recent update focuses on keeping the plugin working smoothly in modern sessions while maintaining the simple layout that has defined Lowender since its first release.

Like much of the reFuse catalogue, it is built around a single clear idea rather than a long list of options.

Lowender remains a focused tool for moments when a mix calls for more depth than the source material provides.

Instead of chasing bass with EQ alone, it offers another way to build the bottom end from the ground up.

Check it out here.