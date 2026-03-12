Baby Audio Grainferno turns samples into synth instruments

Granular synthesis gets a new playground for producers and sound designers.

Baby Audio has released Grainferno, a new granular instrument designed to transform ordinary audio files into playable synth voices and evolving textures.

Built on a new granular processing engine, Grainferno breaks samples into tiny fragments and reconstructs them into entirely new material.

Instead of relying on traditional oscillators, the instrument uses audio as its sound source, letting producers shape instruments directly from samples.

One of its more interesting features is how it handles grain speed.

At slower rates grains behave like the drifting textures often associated with granular synthesis, but when pushed into faster ranges they begin functioning more like oscillators.

The result is a playable synth voice that still carries the character of the original sound.

The engine can also generate grains from two separate source files and morph between them in real time, allowing users to blend loops, field recordings or stems into hybrid instruments.

Grainferno includes drag and drop modulation, macro controls for quick adjustments and a suite of onboard effects.

It launches with more than 300 presets from producers and sound designers including Virtual Riot, dnksaus and Francis Preve, alongside a factory sample library and quickstart templates.

Grainferno is available now for macOS and Windows at an introductory price of $79 (MSRP $129) and works with all major DAWs, including Apple Silicon systems.

Check it out here.