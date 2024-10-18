Review: Great Gable brings that hazy seaside sound to Mary’s Underground

The Perth native rock outfit brought their unique and nullifying sound to Sydney earlier this week for an intimate gig at Mary’s Underground.

The four-piece surf rock band have been tearing it up since their inception, with 8 years in the music game.

Great Gable’s second EP GG had that once-in-a-lifetime sound that makes you feel at home, with tracks like ‘Drift’ being a mainstay in surf rock playlists.

Their new album ‘Small Fry’ replicates that feeling, with a soft blend of rock, indie and psych.

We were lucky enough to be able to catch Great Gable earlier this week as they played an intimate gig at Sydney’s Mary’s Underground.

Under Red Neon, the band played a few hits and a large chunk of songs from their new album and even had some real-life edible small fries on the way out.

Songs like ‘Think Again Motherfucker’ and ‘Hometown’ transport you back to the best moments in life.

It’s like that childhood feeling when you have no worry, you’re just sitting there eating a sandcastle at the beach.

That might have just been me but that’s what this album reminds me of.

It’s a tranquil journey back down memory road, and their live show backs that notion.

In Great Gable’s live shows, you can truly feel the atmosphere behind some of their songs.

There is also that sense of being one as a band, it’s not like at any moment you expect a guitar to be launched into another band member’s face.

They have that chemistry that makes their live shows so embraceable.

The band are set to bring their energetic show to Canberra tomorrow, with the last stop in the album release tour on the 19th of October.

Fear not, however, as they will be back on tour next year with an even bigger string of shows going all throughout March next year.

If you want more, why not have a listen to ‘Small Fry’ here and check out their tour dates down below.