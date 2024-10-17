Looking for love? Head to the Smirnoff Crush Corner Store

46.8% of Gen Z-ers have shared they’d like to meet a potential partner in the aisles of a local corner store

In partnership with YouGov, iconic vodka brand Smirnoff conducted a study of single Gen Z-ers, and majority of them agreed they’d prefer to meet people IRL than in apps online.

Smirnoff’s solution? The Smirnoff Crush Corner Store pop-up, a free event that will launch what is soon to be your favourite new drink that’s filled with Gen Z singles looking to meet and mingle.

Hosted next Friday 25th October in the Sydney CBD, the pop-up is the perfect opportunity for you to get your hands on the latest flavours: Mango & Peach, Lemon & Lime and Orange & Pineapple.

Prior to the event, RSVP’d Sydneysiders will receive a personality matching quiz to complete, that will determine the best flavour for you while pointing you toward your perfect match.

Smirnoff’s Marketing Manager Maddy Stockwell shared that, “From our research, we know people would prefer to meet their crush IRL, so what better way to celebrate the launch of the new Smirnoff Crush premix vodka than to give them a chance to meet their next match…We hope those coming to our event find someone to match their own ‘flavour’ and spark something exciting as well!”

According to the study, 68.2% of Gen Z-ers would like to approach someone in real life, preferring a natural interaction to on-screen dating.

Smirnoff is providing the perfect occasion for you to whip out your dating skills, introduce yourself to some fellow singles and find the Lemon to your Lime.

While you sip your Smirnoff Crush and fill up on food at the bar, Upbeat Social will provide live DJ sets, and you’ll get a special appearance from Atomic Blonde.

If free Smirnoff Crush and the chance to meet like-minded Gen Z-ers is your jam, then register for the event here.