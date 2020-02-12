Rick Moranis is returning for ‘Honey, I Shrunk the Kids’ reboot!

Time to take a trip back to 1989, ‘coz it’s just been announced that Rick Moranis will be returning for a reboot of the iconic Disney film, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

The veteran star, who hasn’t appeared in a film in over two decades, will reprise his role as father-scientist Wayne Szalinski.

The Disney+ reboot will be called Shrunk, and will be a “legecyequel”, meaning it will exist in the same universe as the 1989 original and its two sequels: 1992’s Honey, I Blew up the Kid and 1997’s Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.

The last time Moranis appeared in a film was actually to play the same role in the 1997 sequel. More recently, Moranis even passed on appearing in the new Ghostbusters reboot, citing that it made no sense for him to return.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Moranis described his approach to choosing roles: “I’ll continue to be picky. Picky has worked for me.” Well, apparently Honey, I Shrunk the Kids fit Moranis’ criteria.

Shrunk will follow the story of Wayne Szalinski’s youngest son, Adam, as he follows in his father’s footsteps. Unlike Wayne’s other son Nick, who shares Wayne’s interests, previously Adam has preferred baseball over science. Adam Szalinski will be played by Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast).

Sadly, Marcia Strassman, who played Wayne’s wife, passed away in 2014. However, there’s every potential that Amy O’Neill could return to play Adam’s sister, Amy. Incredibly, Joe Johnston, who directed the original film, will return as director.

We’ll keep you posted on more details as they unfold. In the meantime, check out the original trailer below.

