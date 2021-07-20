Faces are recording their first new music after four decades

Faces are reportedly recording new music, over four decades after the UK chart-topping band broke up in 1975.

In an interview with The Times, Ronnie Wood revealed he had recently met with ex-bandmates Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones, “me, Rod and Kenney have been recording some new Faces music.”

Faces was formed in 1969, and released four studio albums before disbanding in 1975. However, Rod Stewart’s success as a solo artist largely influenced the band’s break-up.

Following the disbandment, drummer Jones went on to play with the Who, keyboardist Ian McLagan became a solo act, and bassist Ronnie Lane released a 1977 album with Pete Townsend.

For Wood, Faces’ breakup was a defining career moment, as he subsequently joined the Rolling Stones as a guitarist.

Faces have reunited multiple times since 1975. In 1986, they performed together at a Rod Stewart concert at Wembley Stadium. Lane passed away in 1997, and keyboardist McLagan passed away in 2014.

In 2015, the surviving trio reunited to play at Rod Stewart’s 70th birthday celebration. Later that year, the band performed a concert to raise money for prostate cancer. In 2020, they performed together at the Brit Awards.

In his recent interview, Wood also revealed that he has been working with Mick Jagger, recording nine new tracks for the upcoming 40th-anniversary re-release of Tattoo You.

“I’ve had a front-row seat on some amazing rock’n’roll projects these past couple of weeks. I’m making every day count. Not wasting a moment“, Wood added.

Basically my entire life consists of hoping Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart will get on a Faces reunion tour before they die — the mediterran-ian c🌹 (@elcanovi) May 1, 2013

Faces’ last album, 1973’s Ooh la la, was a heavily blues-influenced rock album that briefly reached number 1 on the UK Albums Chart.

Despite that success, Stewart, who was more than ready to leave the band and go solo, described the album as a “stinking rotten album” shortly after its release.

Stewart’s comments created tensions within the band, who toured the album for over two years before formally disbanding.

Faces’ fanbase is enduring and large, as the band continues to attract over 2 million monthly Spotify listeners.