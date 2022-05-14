Rubi Du isn’t leaving anything to chance with new single ‘Back Up’

New Zealand empress Rubi Du is back in an incredible fashion, dropping her fiery new single Back Up.

Rubi Du is back with her next piece of South Pacific reggae, throwing in tasters of drum n bass and hip hop that exquisitely round out the track.

It’s the first release of 2022 for the New Zealand-based rapper, but it speaks volumes in what’s to come, veering away from her reggae roots, and exploring the realm of hip hip and rap.

Speaking on the track, Rubi said the song is about “something a lot of us have had to learn the hard way in recent years… We’ve all had a moment or two where we didn’t have any back up, and this is just a reminder to back up your back up!”

The beat, provided by IceyGhosts, will charm you like a snake. Employing dangerous little flicks of guitar that sit behind an entrancing horn melody. It’s a beat Rubi did not want to miss out on, and when you hear it, you’ll know why.

“Icey is really good at producing beats that bring out the best flow in me,” she gushed. “When I first heard the riddim, I texted him straight away telling him not to show it to anyone else because I love it so much hahaha.”

The release goes hand-in-hand with an equally impressive widescreen video, featuring stunning choreography and outfit arrangements.

Listen to Back Up and watch the music video below.