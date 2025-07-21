Ruel Is All In on New Lovesick Anthem “I Can Die Now”

Melodrama and confidence collide on Ruel’s latest release.

Ruel has returned with I Can Die Now, the first official taste of his upcoming second studio album. Propelled by pulsing production and a hook-heavy chorus, the track captures a kind of reckless infatuation, pairing unapologetic pop with a growing sense of creative confidence.

“I’ve been waiting for what seems like forever to get ‘I Can Die Now’ out,” Ruel said via Rolling Stone Australia. “I love the juxtaposition between the title and the theme and energy of the song — once you listen to it, you’ll know what I mean.”

Driven by a clipped, overdriven guitar loop, the track leans into melodrama without apology. “Just a spoonful of you makes the pain go away” is yearning, unambiguous, and over-the-top — but that’s the point. It leads with infatuation and lands in more intentional territory, where Ruel finds his footing. It’s theatrical, but knowingly so.

The track was co-written and produced by Julian Bunetta, Ammo, JKash, Mark Schick, and Ed Drewett, whose past credits include work with Beyoncé, Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, and Sabrina Carpenter. Despite the heavyweight team, the song feels distinctly like Ruel — laid-back, emotionally direct, and rough around the edges in all the right ways.

Following a breakout year that included a Lollapalooza debut in Chicago and collaborations with SG Lewis and Omar Apollo, Ruel is clearly leaning into his creative momentum. “I Can Die Now” feels like a reset — lighter in tone, but more self-assured.

The video teaser leans into a surreal and satirical concept called “ICDN syndrome,” with Ruel floating in and out of consciousness in a fictional hospital. It’s playful and self-aware, but still anchored in drama.

No album title or release date have been confirmed yet, but I Can Die Now plays with the confidence of someone who’s not afraid to have a bit of fun.

The official music video premieres tonight, July 21, at 11:30pm AEST.

Words by Loc Ziesing.