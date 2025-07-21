Daniel Caesar Looks Inward on Upcoming Album Son of Spergy

Caesar reflects on family, faith, and legacy ahead of his next release.

Daniel Caesar has begun teasing his fourth studio album, Son of Spergy, due later this year.

The project was announced via Instagram, where Caesar shared a POV-style video of himself stepping into a dry, open field and approaching a weathered statue resembling Jesus.

The clip is overlaid with a long, scrolling caption, written from his New York apartment in the middle of a heatwave.

Caesar writes candidly about trying to regulate his emotional state, struggling to express something original, andalbum finding himself circling familiar truths.

He recalls stories his father told him growing up — singing for tourists on Jamaican beaches, buying a Fender Stratocaster, and being invited to perform on Canadian religious television.

Stories he once brushed off perhaps carry a different kind of significance now.

“We resent the clichés of our parents until we become them,” Caesar writes. “I am now the herald of all I refused to believe in.”

While the album title remains unexplained, the post suggests a focus on family, spirituality, and the weight of inherited ideals. “Everything is vanity. Family is everything,” Caesar writes near the end. “Never forget that God is the only eternal measuring stick for morality.”

All signs point to this being one of his most spiritually grounded records yet.

Though no tracklist or release date has been confirmed, Caesar tagged Bon Iver, Clairo, Dev Hynes, Sampha, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Mustafa in the post — seemingly confirming them as collaborators.

It’s a lineup that points to a wide-ranging, atmospheric project, and a continuation of the more fluid, exploratory sound he leaned into on 2023’s Never Enough.

Words by Loc Ziesing.

