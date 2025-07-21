Live From Happy Superstar Session with PANIA and Mr Rhodes

PANIA and Mr Rhodes team up for a raw, R&B freestyle in the first adidas-powered Superstar Session

PANIA, raised in West Melbourne’s creative underground, has quickly become one of the boldest, moodiest, and magnetic voices in Australian R&B.

Fresh off her latest single PITY PARTY, she teamed up with Mr Rhodes, the Bundjalung artist behind Teddy Lewis King, and best known for his precision beats and quiet fire as heard in his most recent release ‘Damn Sure’.

Together and in collaboration with Happy Mag and adidas, they brought their A-Game to our Live From Happy Superstar Sessions.

In under 12 hours, PANIA and Mr Rhodes walked into the studio with nothing and walked out with a fully-formed track. Mr Rhodes on keys and PANIA freestyling like she had lived with it for weeks – not hours.

Together, they created ‘The Streets Don’t Feel the Same (Freestyle)’ live at Happy Mag HQ, a stripped-back R&B gem.

This is the first behind the scenes look at our new Superstar Sessions, powered by adidas Originals, giving artists the space to do what they do best.

