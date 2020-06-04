Run The Jewels release new album ‘RTJ4’ ahead of schedule

Run The Jewels have released their long-awaited fourth album RTJ4 ahead of schedule. Originally slated for release tomorrow, Killer Mike and El-P decided that the world’s current circumstances called for some “raw” new music.

The duo have also shared a list of organisations that are fighting for justice via their website, encouraging fans to donate what they can.

Run The Jewels have released their highly-anticipated fourth album RTJ4 a day early. You can now download it for free.

RTJ4 is packed with A-grade collaborations, including features from Pharrell Williams, Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Josh Homme, DJ Premier, and more.

“Fuck it, why wait? The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all,” the band shared in an Instagram post. “We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love. With sincere love and gratitude, Jaime and Mike.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RTJ4 has been made available to download for free, which you can do here. Again, the band urge listeners to spend the money they otherwise would have spent on this album to donate to the organisations fighting justice listed here.