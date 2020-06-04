Sadly, 2020 has been a worldwide disaster.

Some would say season 6 of Black Mirror is happening all around us, right fucking now…

A mock-style Black Mirror advertisement has been created by ad agency Brother, and it says that season 6 of the show is happening live right now.

Since its inception, Black Mirror has always felt a little too real in its depictions of our future. Creator, Charlie Brooker seems to believe the same thing. He’s claimed that reality feels too much like a Black Mirror episode to be thinking about a new season. He’s said that the world is too bleak right now for another season. The shows newest ad taps into this insight, and the end result is frankly terrifying. Its subheading “Live now, everywhere” passes on chills. Have a look for yourself below:

Black Mirror. Season 6 pic.twitter.com/v2sZiqFAPZ — Faisal Almalki (@faisalalmalki) June 2, 2020

This literal mirror, as you can see, has been the talk of the town in Madrid, where it started. It’s also worth noting that Netflix had no involvement in this advertisement. However, in a conversation with Radio Times, Brooker has explained why a season 6 currently isn’t in the works. “I’ve been busy doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and not doing”. Don’t worry, he gets a bit more specific about the show. Brooker continues, “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those”.

One societal collapse at a time sounds like plenty to me. Brooker went on to say he’s working on trying to make people laugh again. Right now, that sounds like an excellent shift in tone.