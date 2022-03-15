Running Touch announces debut album and national tour

Melbourne electro-pop solo-act Running Touch has announced his upcoming debut album Carmine followed by an Australian tour.

Off the back of a successful run of singles and EPs, Running Touch has revealed he will release his debut record Carmine on the 6th of May.

Then from May 21st, get your groove on at his hometown show in Melbourne to kick off the Australian tour, followed by shows in Canberra, Newcastle, Brisbane, Perth, and Hobart before finishing up with a Sydney show at the Enmore Theatre on June 17.

You can expect to hear an aromatic blend of indie rock, hardcore, tech-house, pop, and electronic music in Running Touch’s first full-length body of work, taking inspiration from the genres that have soundtracked the Melbourne artist’s workouts to form an unlikely concoction that is as energetic as it is innovative.

There’s no doubt that Running Touch has a wealthy knowledge of music. He opens the album with Juno celebrating classic indie-pop, but then effortlessly strides from the reggae of Stay, to jazzy undertones on You Look Better Alone.

But no matter the style of music you favour, Carmine will surprise you with masterful songwriting that covers topics violence and love with an upbeat delivery.

Carmine is available for pre-order now, which you can do here.

You can also grab tickets to one of Running Touch’s upcoming shows here.