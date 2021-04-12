ScoMo dumps vaccine targets after failed rollout and blood clot concerns

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has deserted the idea of setting objectives for the nation’s vaccine rollout, stating not all Aussies will receive their first dose in 2021.

Yesterday, ScoMo revealed in a Facebook post that the Australian government has “not set, nor has any plans to set any new targets for completing first doses,” for COVID vaccines.

He said although Parliament planned to see doses completed before the end of 2021, it just isn’t possible to set such high standards “given the many uncertainties involved“, emphasising COVID-safety as Australia’s best strategy.

The government previously promised 4 million Aussies would be vaccinated by the end of March – a target that has been missed by roughly 3.4 million people.

The Morrison government recently announced the locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine “was no longer preferred for people aged under 50” because of a rare blood clotting risk linked to that specific form of vaccine. The preferred vaccine for Aussies is now officially Pfizer.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported over the weekend that the Australian Medical Association president, Omar Khorshid is now urging Australians to consult with their GPs about whether or not to have the “very safe and effective” AstraZeneca vaccine, despite concerns of litigation risks.

“Please be assured that all registered doctors are fully covered – your GP is more concerned with your health,” Dr Khorshid said.

Nothing exists, and therefore can be understood, in isolation from its context. It is context that gives meaning. Here’s a very good comparison of the thrombosis risks of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine vs. contraceptives vs. cigarette smoking vs. COVID. h/t Dr Ramos, @doctormacias pic.twitter.com/TED7QLOVcP — Dr. Melvin Sanicas 🩺🔬 (@Vaccinologist) April 11, 2021

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have NEVER issued a vaccine before. J&J, Pfizer and AstraZeneca have a history of fines totalling £billions yet have indemnity against injury! What could go wrong??!! — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) April 10, 2021

NOW that the truth is out that the AstraZeneca vaccine is only effective against the primary virus and is ineffective against any of the variants, explain to me WHY Morrison is only giving this failed ‘vaccine’ to our most vulnerable 50+ age group? #auspol pic.twitter.com/3tRnPlLHhi — THE Russell – Will be dead before I get vaccinated (@THE_Russell) April 9, 2021

