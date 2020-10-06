Scott Morrison announces that he’s naming his chooks after the wives of ex-prime ministers

The latest PR stunt for Scott Morrison has come across as blatantly see-through, and frankly, a little creepy.

Oh, Scott Morrison, you calculated thing. From donning Sharks jerseys to undertaking DIY projects, Scotty from marketing carefully projects the image of being a personable Aussie to great avail.

However, naming his chooks after ex-PMs’ wives might be a bridge too far.

Is building a chicken coop for your kids’ chooks a relatable activity? I’ll let you be the judge. At first glance, it looks like a pretty wholesome hustle for the long weekend. Something to make your uncle shout “Good on ya Scotty!” at the computer screen, scarily devoid of irony. But this is politics. A second glance is always necessary; otherwise, you might miss something as priceless as ScoMo shitting himself at Engadine Maccas in 1997.

How does Scott Morrison respond to the AgedCare Royal commission findings and 667 Australian deaths? He builds a chicken coop. pic.twitter.com/je8NZ1BRiH — Daniel Carroll (@Danieldfc00) October 3, 2020

The ‘daggy’ PM shared the little photoshoot to his Instagram on Sunday and was quickly praised and lightheartedly teased by various media outlets around the country.

Prime Minister @ScottMorrisonMP has spent the weekend on the tools building a DIY chicken coop for his family. But @Sam_Armytage thinks he may have had some help… 😆 pic.twitter.com/2WGvJvCqzn — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) October 4, 2020

Of course, I have no issue with the building of the coop. It’s what’s going inside that feels a bit off.

“Next step is to get some chickens”, Scott Morrison writes on Instagram. “They’re [Morrison’s family] going to call it Lodge Ladies and name some of their chicks after former PM’s wives who lived at The Lodge.”

Um, ok.

This story has absolutely killed me. Margaret Whitlam is going to be PISSED and haunt the Lodge https://t.co/tfhpcpWFDE — Samantha Maiden (@samanthamaiden) October 4, 2020

The whole naming chickens after the wives of ex-prime ministers comes off more than a little sexist (hello, what about Julia Gillard?) And, as Dr Anne Fletcher points out on Twitter, far beyond just being the spouses of ex-PMs, many of these women had significant careers of their own. Naming a bunch of chickens after “former PMs’ wives” just feels a little crass.

Ugh. Many of these women contributed significantly to our society and were recognised accordingly with high honours. Pretty funny to name some chooks after them though! Because they’re female, and they lived here, just like these chooks! https://t.co/2VnB8IflOP https://t.co/0kEJv9wSaB — Fibroblast_Fletch (@ImmunologyMelb) October 4, 2020

Beyond the ridiculousness of the whole backyard project, is of course the awkward photos. Isn’t it convenient how there are no photos of Scott Morrison actually constructing the coop?

I imagine the chickens will have better living quarters than the refugees Scomo has locked up. — Carly Findlay OAM (@carlyfindlay) October 4, 2020

Ah well, at least he got to hold the drill in the photoshoot. Wishing Scotty a more convincing PR stunt next time round.