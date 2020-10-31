Sean Connery dies aged 90

Sir Sean Connery has passed away peacefully aged 90 surrounded by family.

Arguably the most famous voice in Hollywood (after Morgan Freeman) Scottish born actor Sir Thomas Sean Connery has passed away surrounded by family in the Bahamas aged 90. He’s most remembered for his role as James Bond however Sir Sean’s work had a notable impact on every generation since the famous words: “Bond… James Bond“.

Most notably his Academy Award winning performance as Jimmy Malone in The Untouchables, arguably the best post ‘The Godfather’ gangster movies to be made. Turning the cliche on it’s head Brian De Palma created some of the most memorable cinematic moments in history, and pop culture continues to reimagine them. From countless Simpson’s parodies to Tu Pac lyrics:

Now let me welcome everybody to the wild, wild west

A state that’s untouchable like Elliot Ness…

Connery always brought an honest and empathetic touch to his work. In the words of Roger Ebert: “The best performance in the movie is Connery. He brings a human element to his character; he seems to have had an existence apart from the legend of the Untouchables, and when he’s onscreen we can believe, briefly, that the Prohibition Era was inhabited by people, not caricatures.” Retiring from professional work in 2006 Connery has left an impressive body of work that is sure to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace legend!