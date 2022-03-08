Want to work alongside Happy Mag’s team? We’re hiring a new Senior Video Producer and it could be you!

Happy Media is a digital publishing network that directly connects with thousands of Australian arts and music lovers aged between 18-35 every single day.

The Happy Media team are musicians, gamers, artists, readers, writers, and lovers of all the above. Building upon these authentic, grassroots connections, Happy quickly outgrew its early competitors and today is Australia’s largest truly independent music and popular culture publication.

About the role:

Best described as a highly dynamic role with a strong foundation in the Australian music and arts industries, this position will see you ensuring the best possible presentation of Happy Media’s video content produced for Happy’s audience and clients alike.

You will shoot and edit a number of highly visible video projects including weekly live sessions with touring musicians, demos of the world’s most exciting new music gear, interviews across the music and arts industries, and more.

Across these projects, you will also have the opportunity to act as a producer where creative input is required or encouraged. You will also be invited into ideation sessions regarding new video initiatives, video programs for Happy’s prospective clients, and more.

Key Responsibilities

Act as Happy’s key shooter editor with experience producing and directing digital video content

Work in a collaborative team to ideate video pitches for brands

Create short form video including motion graphics, colour grading, audio mixing, titling, sound effects, and voiceover

Build assets in Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Photoshop to then export for formats suitable for Facebook, YouTube, IGTV & TikTok

Take ownership of a video project from start to finish, including interviews, live music sessions, pieces to camera and/or more creative concepts

Capture / import media, organise raw media, edit footage and sound files

Identify, conceive, develop, produce, post, and distribute shareable video stories

Assist the sales team with the planning and management of client shoots

Drive creative idea generation for new video content formats and concepts, and iterate on existing content where necessary

Participate in weekly company-wide reporting showcasing the results of each week’s video content

Minimum Requirements

3-5 years experience in media and video production

Experienced in creating and recutting video content for social media

Expert in using Adobe Creative Suite – Premiere Pro and After Effects a must

An eye for detail and a strong sense of what people engage with online

Confident in directing people and communicating on set

Have a love for music, the arts, and creative industries

Capacity to work both independently and in a team

Great time management for multitasking, with the ability to prioritise certain tasks under tight deadlines whilst receiving feedback on edits

Happy Media is aware of research that women are less likely than men to apply for a role where they do not meet 100% of the quoted requirements. We encourage all women and female-identifying people to apply for this position if they believe they are a truly great candidate even if they may not meet one or two of the above requirements.