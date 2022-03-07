NSW public schools will finally supply free pads and tampons to students

It took them long enough, but the NSW Government have announced they will provide free pads and tampons to students at public schools.

By the end of June, students at public schools in NSW will have access to free pads and tampons, courtesy of the state government.

The program comes after Young Australian of the Year Isobel Marshall’s push to end period poverty in Australian schools, co-founding a non-profit called TABOO with her friend Eloise Hall.

The initiative was announced by NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell, who told 9News, “Getting your period should not be a barrier to education”.

“This program is providing schools with dispensers, tampons and pads for free and is supporting young women’s health, engagement and attendance at school,” she said. “I want our young women to feel comfortable in knowing they have access to free sanitary products when they need.”

NSW Minister for Women Bronnie Taylor told 7News that the program “is about ensuring our young women have the support they need, with dignity and without barriers, as they continue their education journey”.

“By openly discussing periods, endometriosis and reproductive health we are removing the taboo around women’s health issues,” Taylor continued.

Victoria were the first Australian state to introduce a program that gave students access to free pads and tampons at school, announcing a $20.7 million dollar roll out last October.

NSW’s program is expected to cost around $30 million, and thank goodness the government is finally spending money on something great – unlike Scotty’s stupid 3.5 billion dollar tank shopping spree.