Cyclists are peeing on each other to finish races faster

Slovakian cyclist Peter Sagan has released a golden trickle of information, revealing that cyclists are no longer taking bathroom breaks during races.

Instead, cyclists are letting loose mid-pedal, treating the tight pack of competitors to an unwelcome golden shower.

“No names, but they just piss in the middle of the pack. Everyone pees on everyone. Disgusting. And if you say something about it, you are supposedly arrogant, because you can’t decide what someone else should do” Sagan told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

Apparently, the used to be some kind of unspoken code of the peddlers, so when the leader of the pack stopped to chuck a piss, the rest of the pack would do the same, pausing the race for a set amount of time

“I first noticed it when as a leader in a stage race, I stopped to pee. They kept on attacking, while that used to be a moment of rest in the peloton,” Sagan continued.

“Now everyone is peeing from their bicycles. I then ask: Is that normal? I understand if you ride the final of say the Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix. But at a dead-end in the race? You don’t lose anything by stopping for a while. And they don’t even bother going to the edge of the road.”

Guess you have to cop a bit of liquid gold if you want to win it in medal form.