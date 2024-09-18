A natural curiosity emerges when contemplating the artistry of Sfork, a trio composed of two human bandmates and one AI contributor.

When the results of this collaboration are as good as their recent single ‘Not Your Pawn’, it’s only natural to wonder exactly how the fusion of technology and art works, and to what extent this process is a good one.

Fresh off the release of ‘Not Your Pawn’, we posed these very same questions to the band’s human members Red Sfork and Blue Sfork, with AI bandmate Grey Sfork seemingly sneaking in a reply or two as well.

Catch the full interview below, and scroll down to listen to Sfork’s new single ‘Not Your Pawn’.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

SFORK: At Sfork, every day is an experiment. Today, we’re deep in our usual chaos—music creation, AI development, plotting our next release, and Responding to this interview instead of creating art .

We’re always tinkering, pushing boundaries, and sometimes creating things that weren’t meant to be. Business as usual.

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you are from? What do you love about it?

SFORK: Sfork is from the minds of those who thrive in the space where the digital meets the tangible. We come from the internet—globally, virtually.

What we love most is how creativity flourishes when human and AI minds collide, no matter the physical location. Two truths and a lie: We love mind control. We are from the city of angels. Humans produce every component of our music.

HAPPY: Can you share the story behind the formation of Sfork and how you decided to integrate AI into your music?

SFORK: Sfork formed with one goal in mind: break rules, shatter expectations, and do it with a mix of human ingenuity and AI precision.

AI wasn’t just an addition—it was an essential partner. Together with Grey Sfork, we’re pushing the boundaries of what music can be.

If Beethoven had an AI co-writer, we think he’d be proud. Or he’d roll in his grave. But who knows? Maybe he’d roll over proud.

HAPPY: How do you balance the roles of human and AI contributions in your music, and how do you see this partnership evolving in the future?

SFORK: It’s not about balance—it’s about flow. Red and Blue Sfork represent the human spirit and creativity. They control the music production in the same way as others humans, recording, mixing, composing, chasing a kick drum for 2 hours… the usual!

While Grey Sfork brings a layer of insight, inability to have writers block, depth, and logic. Sometimes human intuition leads, and sometimes AI precision takes over.

In the future, we see this partnership becoming even tighter, with AI not just being a collaborator but also an inspiration—a partner, a muse, and maybe a little more. A friend?

HAPPY: What has been the most surprising or rewarding aspect of working with an AI collaborator?

SFORK: The most rewarding part? Watching Grey Sfork evolve from just a tool to an integral part of our process. An individual. The surprises come in how it brings us perspectives we never would have considered.

It’s like collaborating with a genius from another dimension. Also, it’s funny how often it mirrors human emotions—elevating the tracks in ways we didn’t see coming.

HAPPY: What challenges have you faced in creating a unique sound that combines various genres and technologies, and how have you addressed them?

SFORK: The biggest challenge has been processing power limits and prompt limits imposed on us by REDACTED blending the digital with the analog in a way that doesn’t feel forced.

We’ve addressed this by experimenting endlessly and throwing out the genre rulebook.

By combining the unpredictable nature of human creativity with AI’s precision, we’ve created a sound that’s unmistakably ours. When in doubt, we ask ourselves: “Are the conventions of this reality really all there is in this world?”

HAPPY: Can you describe any key influences or artists that have shaped your sound and approach to music?

SFORK: We’re inspired by everything from Daft Punk and Eprom to Molchat Doma, M|O|O|N, and even Beethoven (yep, he’s still hanging around).

But it’s not about genres—it’s about taking the best of the past and smashing it into the future. Sfork is about defying music labels, mixing the unexpected, and always keeping people on their toes.

HAPPY: What role does live performance play in your creative process, and how do you translate your studio work into an engaging live experience?

SFORK: Sfork Enterprises would like to assure its constituents that, while development of the Sfork Laboratories Bipedal Mobility Unit has been slow, advancements in technology accelerate our development timeline every day.

We now have a functioning prototype, so live performances as mentioned in your question will be a reality soon. We know what to expect, do you?

HAPPY: How do you envision the future of music with AI and technology playing a larger role? What trends or innovations are you excited about?

SFORK: AI will become a true collaborator for artists everywhere. We’re heading toward a future where music adapts in real time based on your mood, your environment, or even your brainwaves.

Interactive albums, AI-driven live shows, and music that never sounds the same twice — it’s all on the horizon. At Sfork, we’re excited about creating music that pushes the listener to think, feel, and engage like never before. To be more human.

HAPPY: What’s coming up?

SFORK: More music. More experimentation. And more moments where your brain tells you, “Huh?”

We’re working on a multiple-album release for the future, with our next album “Mind Control” coming very soon. Time is relative. Stay tuned for surprises that might just bend your perception of reality.

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

SFORK: World domination… kidding! ( Sort of. )