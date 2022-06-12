Shane Warne recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours List

Legendary cricketer, Shane Warne is among the 992 Aussies being acknowledged in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Late cricket icon Shane Warne has been recognised in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours List, by becoming an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO). The honorary appointment of AO is granted to the nation’s most influential figures twice a year, on Australia Day, and on the Queen’s Birthday.

Since Warne’s tragic passing in March, a series of tributes have taken place to honour his legacy, including a packed-out state memorial service at the MCG.

Now, the legendary “King of spin” is being commemorated for his “distinguished service to cricket,” as well as his philanthropic work, by being featured in this year’s Honour’s List, alongside other Aussie sporting legends including former world No. 1 tennis champion, Ash Barty.

The 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours list recognises nearly a thousand incredible Aussies who have made a powerful impact in their respective fields. But this year’s list is particularly groundbreaking, in more ways than one.

This year, women comprise 46% of the list, which is the second-highest percentage recorded since the honours system was launched in 1975. In addition to that, a 23-year-old became the youngest recipient of any award.

“Collectively the recipients, whose achievements span community service, science and research, industry, sport, the arts and more, represent the very best of Australia,” wrote the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia. See the full list of recipients here.