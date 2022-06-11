Julee Cruise, known for her dreamy and ethereal singing passes away at 65.

Julee Cruise, best known for her dreamy pop collaborations with director David Lynch and composer Angelo Badalamenti on the soundtracks for Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks, passed away at 65 at her home in Pittsfield, Mass.

Cruise’s husband Edward Grinnan shared the news of his wife’s passing in a Facebook post “After a long battle with Lupis, Julie left this realm on her own terms. She Was Listening To B52’s ‘Roam’ When She Died”, and later confirmed in a statement with NPR, that Cruise died by suicide, and that she had struggled with lupus, depression, and alcohol and drug addiction.

In the enviable position of working alongside some of the greatest artists of our time, Cruise played an integral part in Lynch’s filmmaking, providing the director with the breathy dreamy soundtrack to his films.

Cruise first collaborated with Lynch after working as a talent scout for composer Angelo Badalamenti, who had been tasked to work on the song Mysteries of Love for the Blue Velvet soundtrack. Initially unable to find the right kind of ethereal vocalist the album needed, Cruise decided to have a go at singing the track herself. And the rest as they say in showbiz is history.

“I actually never sang in that trademark ‘Julee Cruise voice’ before I worked with Angelo and David,” Cruise said in an interview with The Guardian. “I was always a real belter, lots of power. Working with them changed me.”

In his tribute on YouTube, Lynch said: “I just found out that the great Julee Cruise passed away. Very sad news. So it might be a good time to appreciate all the good music she made and remember her as being a great musician, a great singer, and a great human being.”

The tributes have been coming in hard and fast with many of the original Twin Peaks cast and crew sending out words of love in remembrance of Cruise. Kyle MacLachlan tweeted “Deeply saddened by the passing of Julee Cruise today. Her angelic voice transported us all to another dimension. Now, she’s floating among the angels. Sending love to her family, friends, and fans today”