She Walks Through Dusk’s ultimate album rotation

She Walks Through Dusk, Tasmania’s leading alt-rocking duo, share a list of their all-time favourite albums

Band members and friends Imogen Duske and Amelia Kohl are major up-and-comers in the Aussie rock music scene, boasting uniquely complex lyrical narratives with evocative melodies.

Following up from the success of their most recent single, ‘Ghost’, She Walks Through Dusk sat down with Happy to share the music that has stuck with them throughout their lives.

‘Ghost’ is an ultimate Gothic power ballad, with a haunting atmosphere and sonically beautiful symphony.



Giving us insight into the music they love and that has inspired their work, She Walks Through Dusk runs us through the playlist of their favourite albums below.

Nightwish – Imaginaerum

Imogen: Nightwish are the biggest name in symphonic metal for a reason. I’ve made no secret of how much I love this band and how big their influence has been on me, and I easily could have chosen Once or Dark Passion Play for this list as well.

In my opinion, Imaginaerum is as close to perfect as an album can get. I love the dark circus vibe, there’s not a single song that I’m tempted to skip, and when I listen to it, I feel like I’m being taken on a cinematic journey.

Musically, it feels diverse and innovative (the jazzy “Slow, Love, Slow” comes to mind) while still sounding coherent. Favourite album by my favourite band.

Kate Bush – Hounds of Love

Imogen: I imagine most people are already familiar with this album’s lead single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” after it blew up from Stranger Things a couple of years ago.

And rightfully so! For someone who’s suffered from that feeling of disconnect from those around them, the scene and the song combine in a way that’s magical. But I think the second half – The Ninth Wave – is where this album really shines.

The storytelling of a woman coming in and out of consciousness while lost at the sea is sublime, and it’s just so experimental and weird in the best way.

Halestorm – Back from the Dead

Imogen: I’ve been a big fan of Halestorm for many years now (they’re probably the band I most want to see live), and for a long time I would have said The Strange Case of… is my favourite album of theirs.

But that was before Back from the Dead. Compared to the compressed, almost pop production of their earlier releases, this sounds so intense and alive. The dark and heavy “Wicked Ways” is a favourite of mine. Of course, Lizzy’s voice is just incredible from start to finish.

Ghost – Prequelle

Imogen: Ghost is such a great concept for a band. They’re dramatic, a bit goofy, and they’ve really nailed the balance between pop and metal, at least for my taste. Plus, I’m a big fan of the 80s influence.

Prequelle is a concept album set in mediaeval times focusing on the plague and people’s behaviour when faced with death. It also happened to be released in 2018, less than two years before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and we got to experience what they were singing about firsthand.

The album feels much more impactful after that.

Evanescence – Fallen

Imogen: This was the first album I ever fell in love with. Instead of listening to the individual songs I liked and skipping the filler, with Fallen I would play the whole thing front to back and bask in the gothic atmosphere it created.

And it led me down a rabbit hole to discovering so many of my favourite bands – I guarantee the rest of this list would look very different if not for this album.

I was lucky enough to go to Evanescence’s Fallen 20th Anniversary show in Melbourne last year, and it was amazing to see how many others were just as affected by it as I was.

Lorde – Melodrama

Amelia: In Melodrama, Lorde has perfectly captured the feeling of having left teenagerhood, but not quite feeling at home in adulthood. While the record is full of massive hits like “Supercut” and “Green Light”, I believe the album is at its best in its more tender moments.

In “Liability”, Lorde perfectly captures the loneliness that oftentimes comes hand in hand with romance, while “Writer in the Dark” uses biting lyrics and swelling instrumentation to capture the anger of a woman scorned.

Kasey Chambers – Barricades and Brick Walls

Amelia: A prolific songwriter, Chambers’ masterful lyricism has made her a feature of the Australian music scene. Of her thirteen studio albums, it is the second that had the biggest impact on my musical development.

It is the versatility of the track list that I love – the country album spans the full spectrum of the genre. From softer pop sounds, like “Not Pretty Enough”, all the way through to a bigger rock sound, like “Barricades and Brick Walls”.

With collaborations with both Paul Kelly and the Living End, this album is a fantastic representation of Australian music.

Taylor Swift – Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Amelia: You may not guess it based on our own musical style, but I am a Swiftie through and through. While I toyed with including one of Swift’s newer records on this list, I decided that I couldn’t go past the album that made me fall in love with her songwriting: Fearless.

The tracks from this album are the soundtrack to my high school years, from singing “Love Story” in the car with my friends, to blasting “Fifteen” in the shower after a breakup. Today, however, it is the title-track that stands out to me as the strongest on the record.

When I hear the guitar riff start up, I can’t help but smile.

Tracy Chapman – Tracy Chapman

Amelia: This is an album that needs no introduction. While the raw songwriting and powerful political messaging is at the forefront of this record, the instrumentation helps bring the feelings to life.

You can feel Chapman’s emotion radiating from each and every song, no mean feat given that the album is 11 songs long. This is truly a masterclass in lyricism.

David Bowie – The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust

Amelia: Another nostalgic pick from me. Bowie was the background music to many a road trip with my Dad growing up, with this album proving my favourite songs for backseat singalongs.

Bowie’s quirky style of story-telling appeals to me as much now as it did in my youth. It was “Starman” that captured my imagination as a child, and this song is still one of my favourites to this day.

My Chemical Romance – The Black Parade

Imogen: I don’t think I could overstate how iconic this album was when we were young. Just from hearing that first note of “Welcome to the Black Parade” and everyone knows exactly what’s coming. I also sing in an emo cover band, and this album is an absolute goldmine since all the songs are so good.

Amelia: Such an incredibly strong record, from front to back. While “Welcome to the Black Parade” is a standout track, I truly believe that there are no weak songs. This is an album that everyone will love, even those who would normally baulk at the genre.